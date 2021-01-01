Strawberry Guava - 1g Plain Preroll
by Karma OriginalsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Karma "Nothin' but Nugs" prerolls are just that! All of our prerolls go through an extensive quality control process; checked for weight, density, and visual appeal, always free of trim and sub-par materials.
About this brand
Karma Originals
About this strain
Strawberry Guava
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Strawberry Guava is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Strawberry Guava. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.