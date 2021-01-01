KAYA Mys•Stix - **LIMITED EDITION** Wookies Indica Cartridge
KAYA Mys•Stix are terpene-enhanced, cannabis distillate cartridges available in Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica varieties—color-coded for your convenience. The distillate is made from premium, in-house, mountain-grown cannabis which then undergoes a solvent-free distillation process. The sleek and efficient cartridge is durable and tamper-proof while offering a smooth, effortless draw thanks to the Jupiter C-Cell Core technology. • Infused with strain-specific natural terpenes • No MCT, PEG, or VG • Discrete, easy, and convenient introduction into to your KAYA vaping experience Potency: • 450mg minimum active cannabinoids When to use: Mys•Stix are an easy, convenient and affordable introduction to vaping.
KAYA Infusions
Wookies
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Wookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with The White and Chemdawg 91. Wookies produces euphoric and relaxing effects that promote creativity. This strain is known for having a flavorful terpene profile that is minty and musky. Wookies is not to be confused with Wookie – an entirely different strain with different lineage.
