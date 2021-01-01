 Loading…

Hybrid

KAYA Mys•Stix - **LIMITED EDITION** Wookies Indica Cartridge

by KAYA Infusions

KAYA Infusions Concentrates Cartridges KAYA Mys•Stix - **LIMITED EDITION** Wookies Indica Cartridge

About this product

KAYA Mys•Stix are terpene-enhanced, cannabis distillate cartridges available in Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica varieties—color-coded for your convenience. The distillate is made from premium, in-house, mountain-grown cannabis which then undergoes a solvent-free distillation process. The sleek and efficient cartridge is durable and tamper-proof while offering a smooth, effortless draw thanks to the Jupiter C-Cell Core technology. • Infused with strain-specific natural terpenes • No MCT, PEG, or VG • Discrete, easy, and convenient introduction into to your KAYA vaping experience Potency: • 450mg minimum active cannabinoids When to use: Mys•Stix are an easy, convenient and affordable introduction to vaping.

About this brand

KAYA Infusions Logo
KAYA’s mission is to help you enhance your well-being and quality of life through pure and safe cannabis oil. Our company strives to create products that are healthy, medicinal, effective, and clean, meeting the highest levels of integrity and quality. Every batch is tested by an independent lab to ensure KAYA products meet our stringent standards. KAYA prides itself on only using high-quality, in-house, mountain-grown cannabis to create a full-spectrum distillate, preserving many medicinal cannabinoids and terpenes. The interactive synergy between these compounds creates a powerful medicine for treating a number of ailments. This distillate is made through an ethanol extraction and single solvent winterization process. Through our extensive purging process, we ensure the safety and efficacy of our oil extraction resulting in the lowest ppm, highest potency medicines — at KAYA we value quality, purity & cleanliness above all else.

About this strain

Wookies

Wookies
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Wookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with The White and Chemdawg 91. Wookies produces euphoric and relaxing effects that promote creativity. This strain is known for having a flavorful terpene profile that is minty and musky. Wookies is not to be confused with Wookie – an entirely different strain with different lineage.

0 customer reviews

