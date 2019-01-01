Live Resin - Aurora
The K.I.N.D. Live Resin production process involves only strain-specific, whole plant flower in order to preserve cannabinoids and natural flavor. Our Live Resin products test at minimum level of THC of 70%, which guarantees the ultimate experience of a clean and natural cannabis. K.I.N.D. Live Resin THC cartridges are available in 500mg and 1000mg variants.
Aurora Indica
Aurora Indica, bred by Nirvana Seeds, is a 90% indica cross between Afghan and Northern Lights. This strain induces heavy full-body effects and a sedating cerebral calm. Aurora Indica is a potent strain for evening treatment of insomnia, pain, and other conditions requiring a restful night’s sleep. The short plants produce dense, bulky buds dusted in a thick layer of crystal resin. Different phenotypes emerge under different growing conditions, giving way to variable bud structures and aromas ranging from fruity to floral. Nirvana Seeds recommends a 9 to 11-week flowering time for indoor gardens, or a mid-September harvest for outdoor growers.