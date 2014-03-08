KIND Concentrates
K.I.N.D. Resin - Aurora
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
The K.I.N.D. Resin production process involves only strain-specific, whole plant flower in order to preserve cannabinoids and natural taste. Our K.I.N.D. Resin products test at minimum level of THC of 70%, which guarantees the ultimate experience of a clean and natural cannabis. K.I.N.D. Resin THC cartridges are available in 500mg and 1000mg variants.
Aurora Indica effects
Reported by real people like you
77 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
3% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
