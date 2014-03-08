Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand KIND Concentrates

KIND Concentrates

K.I.N.D. Resin - Aurora

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD

About this product

The K.I.N.D. Resin production process involves only strain-specific, whole plant flower in order to preserve cannabinoids and natural taste. Our K.I.N.D. Resin products test at minimum level of THC of 70%, which guarantees the ultimate experience of a clean and natural cannabis. K.I.N.D. Resin THC cartridges are available in 500mg and 1000mg variants.

Aurora Indica effects

Reported by real people like you
77 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
3% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!