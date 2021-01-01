Strawberry OG
by Kind Tree CannabisWrite a review
Reserve online, pick up in-store
- at Zen Leaf - Germantown
- Open until 8:00 PM
- 14.1 miles away
Also at 15 other stores nearby
About this product
Strawberry OG is a force to be reckoned with. This bud has an aroma of sweet and sour strawberry diesel and a taste of sour diesel with a hint of sweet berry that intensifies upon each exhale. OG Strawberry buds have super dense small to medium-sized pebble-shaped forest green nugs with sparse fiery orange hairs and a frosty layer of thick chunky white trichomes and sweet sticky resin.
About this brand
Kind Tree Cannabis
About this strain
Strawberry OG
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Strawberry OG (not to be confused with OG Strawberry) is the product of a laborious search for stable strawberry flavor mixed against Bruce Banner’s exceptional structure, yield, and early flowering schedule. This hybrid, clone-only strain blends the upbeat sedation of SFV OG with Bruce Banner’s OG Kush body and Strawberry Diesel mind to create a hybrid wonder of physical and mental effects. Anticipate a euphoric and relaxing aura that does deter physical activity, but unleashes the mind, offering a spacey, creative tint to everyday hobbies.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.