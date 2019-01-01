About this product
When premium indoor flower meets potent solvent-free hash, the results are LEGIT. Our pre-roll joints are carefully infused to be as delicious as they are potent from tip to filter. Experience the difference. Critical Hog is most likely a moderately to nicely potent (some report THC levels as high as 21.7%), initially upbeat and giggly, Indica-Dominant, late afternoon/evening hybrid blend of Critical Mass and Tennessee Hog. Creeping up slowly on the soon-to-be-happy user, this flowery, citrus, wood and earth strain is said to be ideal for unwinding after a hard day's work.
Critical Hog from T.H. Seeds is a commercial grower’s dream, producing hefty colas that stay true to its Critical Mass genetics with the added influence of Hog’s Cannabis Cup winning legacy. After crossing the two potent indicas, Critical Hog puts off a sweet aroma of earthy and floral flavors that bring on relaxing body effects.