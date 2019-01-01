 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
White Tahoe Cookies Leira Cannarillo Cannagar

by Leira

$120.00MSRP

About this product

Cannarillo Ring Gauge: 32 Length: 3.25 inches Filler: 4 grams of cannabis Estimated Flight Time: 1 hour Retail Value: $120 **Prices may vary due to the limited availability of certain strains.

About this strain

White Tahoe Cookies

White Tahoe Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

White Tahoe Cookies is an indica-dominant strain created by Kush4Breakfast and distributed by Archive Seed Bank. This strain is a blend of The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut, and exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweeter, hashier notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.

About this brand

Handcrafted cannabis cigars made from organic flowers, glazed in solvent free rosin, and sealed in cannabis leaves, providing hours of enjoyment. No pesticides. Washington Grown