WalkOn
on October 4th, 2019
Something extraordinary. What bad hip ?!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Coming in at 24:1 CBD ratio Liberty Reach Canna-Tsu is a must have for the CBD enthusiasts across Washington State. Available in 3.5g. In a recent independent review by North West Leaf, Canna-Tsu was described as "The most exciting CBD they've seen in months." The article continues by stating, " smoking the flower delivers a smooth & pleasant hit, with a nice burn rate that produces big, fat tokes of CBD rich smoke."
on October 4th, 2019
Something extraordinary. What bad hip ?!
on April 23rd, 2019
Exceptional CBD strain for pain relief. The vape cartridge has a nice light flavor and very smooth vapor with low THC, allowing you to enjoy it for a long as you want without over-medicating.
Canna-Tsu is a hybrid cannabis strain that combines genetics from two CBD-rich parents, Cannatonic and Sour Tsunami. Sweet earthy flavors activate on the exhale, complementing the subtle citrus aroma that radiates from Canna-Tsu’s buds. Because of its high-CBD, low-THC cannabinoid profile, Canna-Tsu delivers its mellow effects with mental clarity. Strains high in CBD like Canna-Tsu are highly demanded by patients treating pain, inflammation, anxiety, and seizures.