Canna-Tsu CBD

by Liberty Reach

About this product

Coming in at 24:1 CBD ratio Liberty Reach Canna-Tsu is a must have for the CBD enthusiasts across Washington State. Available in 3.5g. In a recent independent review by North West Leaf, Canna-Tsu was described as "The most exciting CBD they've seen in months." The article continues by stating, " smoking the flower delivers a smooth & pleasant hit, with a nice burn rate that produces big, fat tokes of CBD rich smoke."

Zebradreams07

Exceptional CBD strain for pain relief. The vape cartridge has a nice light flavor and very smooth vapor with low THC, allowing you to enjoy it for a long as you want without over-medicating.

About this strain

Canna-Tsu is a hybrid cannabis strain that combines genetics from two CBD-rich parents, Cannatonic and Sour Tsunami. Sweet earthy flavors activate on the exhale, complementing the subtle citrus aroma that radiates from Canna-Tsu’s buds. Because of its high-CBD, low-THC cannabinoid profile, Canna-Tsu delivers its mellow effects with mental clarity. Strains high in CBD like Canna-Tsu are highly demanded by patients treating pain, inflammation, anxiety, and seizures

About this brand

Liberty Reach ™ grown out of the mission to promote freedom, life and the pursuit of happiness. We are dedicated to cultivating those ideals in the latest industry that serves the definition of those unalienable rights. Liberty Reach ™ , is dedicated to connecting people through their right to enjoy pure cannabis products.