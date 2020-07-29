Liberty Reach by BMF
Canna-Tsu CBD
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 5%CBD 9%
About this product
Coming in at 24:1 CBD ratio Liberty Reach Canna-Tsu is a must have for the CBD enthusiasts across Washington State. Available in 3.5g. In a recent independent review by North West Leaf, Canna-Tsu was described as "The most exciting CBD they've seen in months." The article continues by stating, " smoking the flower delivers a smooth & pleasant hit, with a nice burn rate that produces big, fat tokes of CBD rich smoke."
Canna-Tsu effects
Reported by real people like you
152 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Focused
32% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!