About this product

Coming in at 24:1 CBD ratio Liberty Reach Canna-Tsu is a must have for the CBD enthusiasts across Washington State. Available in 3.5g. In a recent independent review by North West Leaf, Canna-Tsu was described as "The most exciting CBD they've seen in months." The article continues by stating, " smoking the flower delivers a smooth & pleasant hit, with a nice burn rate that produces big, fat tokes of CBD rich smoke."