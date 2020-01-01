About this product
A strain specific pre roll and bonus nug by Lucky Devil Farms. Animal Cookies is a heavy-hitting, 75/25, Indica-Dominant, remarkably pungent hybrid which tastes of sour earth, flowers, fruit and brown sugar. An enjoyable, happy, Kush-y blend of Girl Scout Cookies and Fire OG, this coveted strain is said to be powerful enough to impress even high-tolerance consumers with its tranquil, body-tingling, somewhat focused and hungry effects.
About this strain
Animal Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Animal Cookies is the child of legendary strains GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.