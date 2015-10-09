Animal Cookies Pre-Roll 1g
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
A strain specific pre roll and bonus nug by Lucky Devil Farms. Animal Cookies is a heavy-hitting, 75/25, Indica-Dominant, remarkably pungent hybrid which tastes of sour earth, flowers, fruit and brown sugar. An enjoyable, happy, Kush-y blend of Girl Scout Cookies and Fire OG, this coveted strain is said to be powerful enough to impress even high-tolerance consumers with its tranquil, body-tingling, somewhat focused and hungry effects.
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
