A strain specific pre roll and bonus nug by Lucky Devil Farms. Animal Cookies is a heavy-hitting, 75/25, Indica-Dominant, remarkably pungent hybrid which tastes of sour earth, flowers, fruit and brown sugar. An enjoyable, happy, Kush-y blend of Girl Scout Cookies and Fire OG, this coveted strain is said to be powerful enough to impress even high-tolerance consumers with its tranquil, body-tingling, somewhat focused and hungry effects.