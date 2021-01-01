 Loading…

Hybrid

Lemonchello 28

by Lucky Devil Farms

Lucky Devil Farms Cannabis Flower Lemonchello 28

About this product

About this brand

Lucky Devil Farms is family owned and operated cannabis production company. Our farms are located in the Nalley Valley area of Tacoma, Washington. We take pride in our growing process, so we use no pesticides or chemicals while farming, we simply use care and respect to make our product some of the best on the market.

About this strain

Limoncello

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Limoncello, also known as "Lemoncello" and "Lemonchello 28," is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing The Original Lemonnade and Cherry Pie. This strain produces compact green and purple buds with orange hairs and a thick coat of resin. With a delightful flavor profile of lemon and cherry with crisp citrus overtones, Limoncello leaves consumers feeling mellow and relaxed.

