 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Kali China

Kali China

by Marks Organix

Write a review
Marks Organix Cannabis Flower Kali China

$35.00MSRP

About this product

Kali China, bred by Ace Seeds, is a 75% indica strain that combines an uplifting Kali Mist with the potent China Yunnan. This Strain inherits stimulating effects from its sativa parent along with a short flowering time from the China Yunnan indica. Aromas of seet mango intermixed with earthy notes of hash and spice create an intricate flavor profile. Kali China's effects command relaxation, but leave the mind nimble enough for conversation and focus. Outdoor!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Kali China

Kali China

Kali China, bred by Ace Seeds, is a 75% indica strain that combines an uplifting Kali Mist with the potent China Yunnan. This strain inherits stimulating and engaging effects from its sativa parent along with a short flowering time from the China Yunnan indica. Aromas of sweet mango intermix with earthy notes of hash and spice in an intricate flavor profile. Kali China’s effects command relaxation, but leave the mind nimble enough for conversation and focus. When grown indoors, Kali China finishes flowering after 45 to 55 days while outdoor gardens complete their bloom during the September-October transition.

 

About this brand

Marks Organix Logo
Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm