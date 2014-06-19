ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. China Yunnan
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of China Yunnan

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.4 9 reviews

China Yunnan

China Yunnan

China Yunnan is where deep indica relaxation meets the sweet, woody sativa varieties of South Asia. From the southern Chinese province of Yunnan, Ace Seeds cultivated this 80% indica strain for its heavy resin production and resilience in the garden. China Yunnan’s onset begins with a happy headspace and heightened sensory awareness, followed by a full-body calm that eases pain, sleeplessness, and anxiety. This hardy indica grows best indoors with a 8 to 9 week flowering time, but outdoor gardens in warm, dry climates tend to fare well also.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

9

write a review

Find China Yunnan nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry China Yunnan nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain
China Yunnan
First strain child
Kali China
child
Second strain child
Orient Express
child

Products with China Yunnan

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for China Yunnan nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Alaskan Ice, China Yunnan, Dream Berry, Harle-Tsu, and Zen
New Strains Alert: Alaskan Ice, China Yunnan, Dream Berry, Harle-Tsu, and Zen