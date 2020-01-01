 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dream Queen PAX Pod 0.5g

by Matrix NV

Matrix NV Concentrates Cartridges Dream Queen PAX Pod 0.5g

After carefully extracting and purging all unwanted material from our flower, the Matrix extraction team carefully fills each pod with our very own pure CO2 extracted oil and pure CO2 extracted terpenes for a flavor and effect that we know you will enjoy.

About this strain

Dream Queen

Dream Queen
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Dream Queen is an aptly named sativa-dominant hybrid that will leave you in a euphoric, dream-like state after a few puffs. A cross of two beloved strains, Blue Dream and Space Queen, it offers intense odors reminiscent of pineapple and bubblegum, and flavors of citrus, menthol and hash when vaped or smoked. Dream Queen’s very frosty, light green flowers will have you sticking your nose back in the jar again and again to experience their delicious fruity aroma.

A medical marijuana cultivation facility dedicated to growing the highest grade medicinal cannabis and advancing cultivation and extraction technologies.