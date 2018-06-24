Archimedes2018 on February 9th, 2018

Amazing genetics! Beautiful structure, big full flowers and strong and persistent true gas fuel nose. This strain was the most resistant to broad, spider and hemp russett mites of anything in the garden - other strains slowed down but this one didn’t miss a beat. I will go with it again and again. Guys at Mendocino Clone Company are super helpful, knowledgeable, nice and professional.