Chocolate Mint OG
by California Cannabis Clones
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
True OG is a popular indica strain that was originally discovered in Southern California, where the term “OG” originally meant “ocean grown.” Bred with genetics from the very popular OG Kush, True OG is potent enough for mellow, lasting effects combined with a more focused head high. Flowers have a pungent, crisp citrus and evergreen scent. True OG has snagged the 2nd place indica spot in every High Times Medical Cup since 2010.
on June 24th, 2018
Amazing unique taste.. Earthy with citrus undertones - A favorite... I tried the Cloud9 live resin cart... Best pen Ive ever had.
on February 15th, 2018
Sweet earthy aroma, like back when there was just "weed" vs "skunk", and this ain't no skunk. Shiny red veins, delicious old school aroma, relaxing high both mentally and physically.
on February 9th, 2018
Amazing genetics! Beautiful structure, big full flowers and strong and persistent true gas fuel nose. This strain was the most resistant to broad, spider and hemp russett mites of anything in the garden - other strains slowed down but this one didn’t miss a beat. I will go with it again and again. Guys at Mendocino Clone Company are super helpful, knowledgeable, nice and professional.
True OG is a popular indica strain that was originally discovered in Southern California, where the term “OG” originally meant “ocean grown.” Bred with genetics from the very popular OG Kush, True OG is potent enough for mellow, lasting effects combined with a more focused head high. Flowers have a pungent, crisp citrus and evergreen scent. True OG has snagged the 2nd place indica spot in every High Times Medical Cup since 2010.