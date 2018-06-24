 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
True OG

by Mendocino Clone Company

5.04
Mendocino Clone Company Cannabis Clones True OG

About this product

True OG is a popular indica strain that was originally discovered in Southern California, where the term “OG” originally meant “ocean grown.” Bred with genetics from the very popular OG Kush, True OG is potent enough for mellow, lasting effects combined with a more focused head high. Flowers have a pungent, crisp citrus and evergreen scent. True OG has snagged the 2nd place indica spot in every High Times Medical Cup since 2010.

4 customer reviews

5.04

TECHNICALLYSTONED

Amazing unique taste.. Earthy with citrus undertones - A favorite... I tried the Cloud9 live resin cart... Best pen Ive ever had.

Supervillin

Sweet earthy aroma, like back when there was just "weed" vs "skunk", and this ain't no skunk. Shiny red veins, delicious old school aroma, relaxing high both mentally and physically.

Archimedes2018

Amazing genetics! Beautiful structure, big full flowers and strong and persistent true gas fuel nose. This strain was the most resistant to broad, spider and hemp russett mites of anything in the garden - other strains slowed down but this one didn’t miss a beat. I will go with it again and again. Guys at Mendocino Clone Company are super helpful, knowledgeable, nice and professional.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

About this brand

Mendocino Clone Company Logo
Northern California's Leading Cannabis Nursery, Mendocino County Permitted, Certified Mendocino Organic Grown