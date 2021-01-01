Mochi Gelato - Strain Specific Distillate Cartridge
About this product
STRAIN BREAKDOWN: Genetics: Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint GSC Type: HYBRID Taste: Chocolate, Diesel, Nutty Effect: Body High, Cerebral, Creative ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- INFO: + Superior Taste and Immediate Peak High + THC Distillate with Strain-Specific Cannabis Terpenes + Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides + Clean Green Certified + 100% Cannabis, No Cutting Agents, No Vitamin E + Genuine CCELL Cartridges with proprietary ceramic heating technology + Universal 510 threading + 1 Full Gram per cartridge ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Our most powerful vapor oil, this highly purified concentrate packs a punch you feel instantly. Boasting the highest percentage THC with a superior flavor profile, potently noteworthy. After distillation, we re-infuse cannabis terpenes, the unique natural flavor molecules found in cannabis, for a superior taste and immediate peak high. Utilizing the most advanced wiped-film short path molecular distillation and cannabinoid isolation technology, our pure golden THC Clear concentrate packs a Kung-Fu punch. By optimizing the steam capture of pure THC oil, we ensure that our Clear is fully activated and ready to make an instantaneous impact. Fans often describe the high from our Clear as euphoric or almost psychedelic. Your ideal partner for transcending metaphysical boundaries. Follow our journey @mfusedculture
About this brand
MFUSED
About this strain
Mochi
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Limonene
Mochi is a hybrid marijuana strain that promotes creativity and pain relief. This strain is made by crossing Sunset Sherbet with Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Mochi is known for having beautiful, dense buds with a frosty mixture of colors including purple, jade and bright red. This strain is sometimes known as Gelato 47 and Mochi Gelato.
