Pineapple Disposable Vape 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
AFGHANI HASH PLANT Genetics: Afghani x Hash Plant Grower: Washington Bud Co Type: Indica Dominant Hybrid Effects: Full Body High, Cerebral, Hungry, Relaxing Terpenes: Cymene, Myrcene, Linalool, Caryophyllene, Bisabolo Aroma: Savory, Spicy, Pine, Sweet, Woody FULL SPECTRUM SINGLE ORIGIN TERP SAUCE + MFUSED's Ultimate Cannabis Vapor Experience + Featuring Top Shelf Flower from Premier Gardens + Exclusive CCELL Tank System for Techniq + 360˚ Heating Coil Embedded in Porous Ceramic + 1 Full Gram + Clean Green Certified Proprietary Ceramic Technology from CCELL™ Process of high temperature sintering creates countless nanoscale inlet holes on the ceramic core. CCELL’s patented ceramic formula paired with larger heating element and a wider tank allows for seamless dispersion and vaporization of every last drop of oil without sacrificing any flavor and potency. While the rest of the industry is obsessed with processing oil to maximize concentration and potency, MFUSED remains laser focused on selecting and cultivating only the finest material to deliver cannabis products as they were meant to be. Our advanced extraction technology and pioneering processes create the highest grade oil concentrates, retaining and accentuating the naturally distinctive flavors and therapeutic attributes of cannabis. All at the simple press of a button. Life is better MFUSED. Follow our journey @techniq.mfused
Afghani is a heavy indica strain named after its geographic origin, where the earliest varieties of cannabis are believed to have grown. Breeders worldwide have come to treasure Afghani for its heavy resin production which is passed on genetically. With a sweet, earthy aroma, Afghani delivers a deep, sedating relaxation and euphoria. Patients most commonly turn to this potent indica to treat insomnia, pain, and stress disorders.
Be the first to review this product.