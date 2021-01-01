Chill Plus Delta 8 THC Premium - Bubba Kush - 70mg
About this product
The Chill Plus Delta 8 THC Premium pre-roll delivers on all levels. This Bubba Kush flower doesn't disappoint. You'll feel the Bubba Kush take over and help you relax or even sleep. Strain: Indica Parent: likely OG Kush Aroma: Mildly sweetness Taste: Chocolate and coffee Effect: Total body chill Uses: Likely used to help with pain or restlessness Total Cannabinoids: 70mg THC: <0.3%, Farm Bill Compliant Top 3 Terpenes: Unknown Final Thoughts: This little Bubba Kush with Delta 8 packs a big punch. We were taken back by the full body experience. All hemp flower is shipped in a smell proof, reusable glass container and is mailed discretely with accompanying COAs. Each strain has been tested to ensure it meets the 2018 Farm Bill requirements. All flower contains less 0.3% delta 9 THC. Each strain is tested for mold, pesticides, and heavy metals.
About this brand
Mind Body Hemp
About this strain
Bubba Kush
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Bubba Kush, also known as "BK," "Bubba," and "Bubba OG Kush" is an indica marijuana strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.
Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.
