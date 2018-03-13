 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
This wonderful autoflowering strain brings some new aromas in our collection, its funky smell is indeed a mix of old cheeses. The Cheese is a particular variant of Skunk with a distinctive taste: we have crossed the Auto Cheese with our stronger Auto Northern Lights, so the plant grows faster and stronger and it is more resistant to mold and pests. The aroma of the Cheese sweetens up the strong earthy aroma of the Northen Lights. The result is a plant very easy to grow, with a large harvest and an unmistakable aroma. The buds grow very big and pretty compact. The finishing time is about 65-67 days. The high is very well balanced, happy and creative. Auto Cheese NL is an exceptional strain that every grower needs to experience at least once in his hobby room. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: autoflowering female Indoor/Outdoor 30% Sativa 50% Indica 20% Ruderalis Flowering Time: 6,5 weeks Yield: up to 110 gr per plant indoor, up to 220 gr per plant outdoor THC: 16% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/auto-cheese-nl-feminized

ministryoc

Mostly indica with fast growing and very nice buds

Named for its sharply sour aroma, Cheese is an indica-dominant hybrid from the U.K. that has achieved widespread popularity for its unique flavor and consistent potency. With origins that stretch back to the late 1980s, Cheese is said to descend from a Skunk #1 phenotype whose pungent aroma made it stand out. Breeders like Big Buddha Seeds later introduced Afghani indica genetics to increase Cheese’s trichome production and yields. The resulting strain is now well-known for its relaxed, happy effects that gently ease you into a blissful state of mind.

After more than 15 years in the global market, Ministry of Cannabis is one of the top breeders of premium quality cannabis seeds. Based in Barcelona (offices) and The Netherlands (production), we have Discreet Worldwide Shipping in 24 / 48 hs at our shop: ministryofcannabis.com We have production and test rooms in 3 different countries, our ambition is to offer you the level of excellence that you deserve. Our project always follows two main lines: one is to keep the availability of the classical cannabis strains (i.e. White Widow) in female form. The other is to make available the new strains that each breeder develops during the years. From our effort, we are proud to introduce to the market new strains like Carnival, Zensation, Mamacita's Cookies and God's Glue. Since january 2009 we sell only feminized seeds. Beyond expanding our seeds range offer, we offer a customer service with great attention to each customer, private or company, little or big. Making the world greener is a game that we can only win together.