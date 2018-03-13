Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
This wonderful autoflowering strain brings some new aromas in our collection, its funky smell is indeed a mix of old cheeses. The Cheese is a particular variant of Skunk with a distinctive taste: we have crossed the Auto Cheese with our stronger Auto Northern Lights, so the plant grows faster and stronger and it is more resistant to mold and pests. The aroma of the Cheese sweetens up the strong earthy aroma of the Northen Lights. The result is a plant very easy to grow, with a large harvest and an unmistakable aroma. The buds grow very big and pretty compact. The finishing time is about 65-67 days. The high is very well balanced, happy and creative. Auto Cheese NL is an exceptional strain that every grower needs to experience at least once in his hobby room. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: autoflowering female Indoor/Outdoor 30% Sativa 50% Indica 20% Ruderalis Flowering Time: 6,5 weeks Yield: up to 110 gr per plant indoor, up to 220 gr per plant outdoor THC: 16% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/auto-cheese-nl-feminized
Mostly indica with fast growing and very nice buds
Named for its sharply sour aroma, Cheese is an indica-dominant hybrid from the U.K. that has achieved widespread popularity for its unique flavor and consistent potency. With origins that stretch back to the late 1980s, Cheese is said to descend from a Skunk #1 phenotype whose pungent aroma made it stand out. Breeders like Big Buddha Seeds later introduced Afghani indica genetics to increase Cheese’s trichome production and yields. The resulting strain is now well-known for its relaxed, happy effects that gently ease you into a blissful state of mind.