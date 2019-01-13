Aryanprince513
on January 13th, 2019
Couldn’t believe it but I pulled 11 oz off of 1 plant in a soil grow indoors!!! Smokes incredible as well!!!
Autopilot XXL has been developed to bring the characters of our Big Bud XXL into an auto-flowering form. This strain is an indica dominant and has a bigger size and a flowering time of 60-65 days. Autopilot XXL is simple to grow and leads to a very generous harvest. This plant usually develops a big main bud together with a good number of buds on the side branches. The buds are pretty heavy for an auto-flowering, the aroma is musky with a final of parsley and pepper. The effect is as happy as her bigger sister. In outdoor it is possible to grow and harvest in every temperate period of the year, without having to wait for the autumn. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: autoflowering female Indoor/Outdoor 20% Sativa 60% Indica 20% Ruderalis Flowering Time: 6 weeks Yield: up to 125 gr per plant indoor, up to 250 gr per plant outdoor THC: 15% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/autopilot-xxl-feminized
on May 11th, 2018
This is the automatic version of the famous Big Bud XXL. Awesome for growing indoors, the yield is awesome. Indica dominant with 60%. Short flowering time of only 60-65 days
Developed in the USA before being brought to the Netherlands in the 1980s to survive the War on Drugs, Big Bud is a legend among growers for its high yields in the garden. Preserved to this day by Dutch breeder Sensi Seeds, this indica produces massive buds with very few leaves, unmatched by any other cannabis variety. With an earthy and spicy aroma, Big Bud delivers deeply relaxing full-body effects.