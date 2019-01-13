 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Autopilot XXL Feminized

by Ministry of Cannabis

Autopilot XXL has been developed to bring the characters of our Big Bud XXL into an auto-flowering form. This strain is an indica dominant and has a bigger size and a flowering time of 60-65 days. Autopilot XXL is simple to grow and leads to a very generous harvest. This plant usually develops a big main bud together with a good number of buds on the side branches. The buds are pretty heavy for an auto-flowering, the aroma is musky with a final of parsley and pepper. The effect is as happy as her bigger sister. In outdoor it is possible to grow and harvest in every temperate period of the year, without having to wait for the autumn. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: autoflowering female Indoor/Outdoor 20% Sativa 60% Indica 20% Ruderalis Flowering Time: 6 weeks Yield: up to 125 gr per plant indoor, up to 250 gr per plant outdoor THC: 15% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/autopilot-xxl-feminized

Aryanprince513

Couldn’t believe it but I pulled 11 oz off of 1 plant in a soil grow indoors!!! Smokes incredible as well!!!

ministryoc

This is the automatic version of the famous Big Bud XXL. Awesome for growing indoors, the yield is awesome. Indica dominant with 60%. Short flowering time of only 60-65 days

Big Bud

Big Bud

Developed in the USA before being brought to the Netherlands in the 1980s to survive the War on Drugs, Big Bud is a legend among growers for its high yields in the garden. Preserved to this day by Dutch breeder Sensi Seeds, this indica produces massive buds with very few leaves, unmatched by any other cannabis variety. With an earthy and spicy aroma, Big Bud delivers deeply relaxing full-body effects.

After more than 15 years in the global market, Ministry of Cannabis is one of the top breeders of premium quality cannabis seeds. Based in Barcelona (offices) and The Netherlands (production), we have Discreet Worldwide Shipping in 24 / 48 hs at our shop: ministryofcannabis.com We have production and test rooms in 3 different countries, our ambition is to offer you the level of excellence that you deserve. Our project always follows two main lines: one is to keep the availability of the classical cannabis strains (i.e. White Widow) in female form. The other is to make available the new strains that each breeder develops during the years. From our effort, we are proud to introduce to the market new strains like Carnival, Zensation, Mamacita's Cookies and God's Glue. Since january 2009 we sell only feminized seeds. Beyond expanding our seeds range offer, we offer a customer service with great attention to each customer, private or company, little or big. Making the world greener is a game that we can only win together.