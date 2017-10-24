Ministry of Cannabis
Autopilot XXL Feminized
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Autopilot XXL has been developed to bring the characters of our Big Bud XXL into an auto-flowering form. This strain is an indica dominant and has a bigger size and a flowering time of 60-65 days. Autopilot XXL is simple to grow and leads to a very generous harvest. This plant usually develops a big main bud together with a good number of buds on the side branches. The buds are pretty heavy for an auto-flowering, the aroma is musky with a final of parsley and pepper. The effect is as happy as her bigger sister. In outdoor it is possible to grow and harvest in every temperate period of the year, without having to wait for the autumn.
Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.
Kind of seeds: autoflowering female
Indoor/Outdoor
20% Sativa 60% Indica 20% Ruderalis
Flowering Time: 6 weeks
Yield: up to 125 gr per plant indoor, up to 250 gr per plant outdoor
THC: 15%
http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/autopilot-xxl-feminized
Big Bud effects
222 people told us about effects:
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
26% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
