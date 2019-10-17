About this product

Type: Indica Dominant Hybrid Potential THC: 20% Flowering Time: 8 Weeks What happens when you cross Ghost OG and Skunk Haze? Something truly incredible! Banana Kush took the west coast by storm because of its unique smell and wonderfully relaxing effects. No monkey business this strain is straight bananas. If you have never had one of a number of banana-esque strains then this is an opportunity you should not pass up. You might be asking, "Why the duck?" Well we at MJ Grove found it funny. His name is Phillipe and he is our assessor of seeds (not really just go with it). He makes sure we are only shipping product we would want to grow. When you visit MJGrove.com you may notice our seeds are listed as "legally hemp." This DOES NOT mean they will grow hemp plants. It means in the seed form there is less than 0.3% THC present. Third party testing confirms this fact and allows us to legally ship seeds across the United States. We are, at the time of writing this, the only company shipping legally. Once planted, our seeds are guaranteed Dank Marijuana or your money back. Did you know MJ Grove offers free shipping? That's right, no matter what or how much you order we will always ship for free!