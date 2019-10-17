 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Banana Kush Feminized Seeds

by MJ Grove

Type: Indica Dominant Hybrid Potential THC: 20% Flowering Time: 8 Weeks What happens when you cross Ghost OG and Skunk Haze? Something truly incredible! Banana Kush took the west coast by storm because of its unique smell and wonderfully relaxing effects. No monkey business this strain is straight bananas. If you have never had one of a number of banana-esque strains then this is an opportunity you should not pass up. You might be asking, "Why the duck?" Well we at MJ Grove found it funny. His name is Phillipe and he is our assessor of seeds (not really just go with it). He makes sure we are only shipping product we would want to grow. When you visit MJGrove.com you may notice our seeds are listed as "legally hemp." This DOES NOT mean they will grow hemp plants. It means in the seed form there is less than 0.3% THC present. Third party testing confirms this fact and allows us to legally ship seeds across the United States. We are, at the time of writing this, the only company shipping legally. Once planted, our seeds are guaranteed Dank Marijuana or your money back. Did you know MJ Grove offers free shipping? That's right, no matter what or how much you order we will always ship for free!

  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

This legendary West Coast strain crosses Ghost OG and Skunk Haze to create an indica-dominant hybrid that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.

MJ Grove is a company dedicated to uniting cannabis and technology. Our research team is hard at work developing innovative techniques to make cannabis consumption more enjoyable. Already we offer cannabis seeds screened and selected to comply with the 2018 Farm bill without sacrificing the dankest ganja available. We can legally ship our seeds across the United States and they still grow the best marijuana around.