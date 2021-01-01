 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Purple Mountain Diamond Badder 1g
Hybrid

Purple Mountain Diamond Badder 1g

by Modern Hippies Extract Co.

Write a review
Modern Hippies Extract Co. Concentrates Solvent Purple Mountain Diamond Badder 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Purple Mountain Diamond Badder 1g by Modern Hippies Extract Co.

About this brand

Modern Hippies Extract Co. Logo

About this strain

Purple Mountain Majesty

Purple Mountain Majesty
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Purple Mountain Majesty is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Purple Mountain Majesty - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review