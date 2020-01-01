 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Dream Queen Live Resin Baller Jar 3.5g

Dream Queen Live Resin Baller Jar 3.5g

by MPX Melting Point Extracts

About this product

We grow our diamonds in the terpene rich fraction with no secondary harsh solvents. Our naturally formed, highly purified THCa crystals have a high potency (95%+ THCa) that retain a small amount of naturally occurring terpenes (1-3%) for a subtle taste that packs a big punch.

About this strain

Dream Queen

Dream Queen
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Dream Queen is an aptly named sativa-dominant hybrid that will leave you in a euphoric, dream-like state after a few puffs. A cross of two beloved strains, Blue Dream and Space Queen, it offers intense odors reminiscent of pineapple and bubblegum, and flavors of citrus, menthol and hash when vaped or smoked. Dream Queen’s very frosty, light green flowers will have you sticking your nose back in the jar again and again to experience their delicious fruity aroma.

About this brand

MPX is devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective products possible. We pair fundamentally sound techniques with exceptional starting materials and state of the art equipment to ensure an unforgettable experience every time.