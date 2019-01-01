About this product
~DREAMY~ Dive into the depths of a rich and flavorful concoction erupting with fruity cherries, lemons, and limes, accompanied by powerful overtones of grapes, grapes and more grapes. Cozy up and tranquilize under the weighted comfort of a velvety body that melts away stress and tension with a subtle sedation and dreamy headspace..
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Grape Ape
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.