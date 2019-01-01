 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Grape Ape

by MYCHRON Extracts

About this product

~DREAMY~ Dive into the depths of a rich and flavorful concoction erupting with fruity cherries, lemons, and limes, accompanied by powerful overtones of grapes, grapes and more grapes. Cozy up and tranquilize under the weighted comfort of a velvety body that melts away stress and tension with a subtle sedation and dreamy headspace..

About this strain

Grape Ape

Grape Ape
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

About this brand

MYCHRON Extracts is an Oakland, CA based cannabis lifestyle brand.