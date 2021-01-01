Slurricane Red Temple Ball Hash 1g
About this product
Slurricane | Red Temple Ball Hash | Indica | Do-Si-Dos x Purple Punch | 1g | Slurricane is an indica cultivar with lineage from heavyweight all-star strains GSC and GDP. This indica is popular because of it's full flavor and heavy effects. Aroma is described as a spicy earth tone with a fruity underline. Flavor becomes more complex with aroma including, spicy tropical fruit, spicy earth, and a skunky finish. Slurricane's reported effects include a soaring euphoria and expansive happiness. Slurricane's effects are complete with a body stone that descends the user in couch lock and eventual sleep.
About this brand
NASHA
About this strain
Slurricane
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
