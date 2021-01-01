 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Slurricane Red Temple Ball Hash 1g
Indica

Slurricane Red Temple Ball Hash 1g

by NASHA

Write a review
NASHA Concentrates Solventless Slurricane Red Temple Ball Hash 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Slurricane | Red Temple Ball Hash | Indica | Do-Si-Dos x Purple Punch | 1g | Slurricane is an indica cultivar with lineage from heavyweight all-star strains GSC and GDP. This indica is popular because of it's full flavor and heavy effects. Aroma is described as a spicy earth tone with a fruity underline. Flavor becomes more complex with aroma including, spicy tropical fruit, spicy earth, and a skunky finish. Slurricane's reported effects include a soaring euphoria and expansive happiness. Slurricane's effects are complete with a body stone that descends the user in couch lock and eventual sleep.  

About this brand

NASHA Logo
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness; exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun) NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract. “Melt with Us”

About this strain

Slurricane

Slurricane
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review