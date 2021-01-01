 Loading…

  5. Submerge Hash Infused Pre-Roll 1g Wedding Krashers flower+hash
Hybrid

Submerge Hash Infused Pre-Roll 1g Wedding Krashers flower+hash

by NASHA

Submerge Hash Infused Pre-Roll 1g Wedding Krashers flower+hash

About this product

Submerge Infused Pre-roll | Hybrid | Hash Infused | 1 Gram | Nasha Pre-Rolls are a great way to receive the quality Nasha buzz, but on the go and still in a high quality flower. Submerge is a hybrid infused pre-roll to inspire creativity, contemplation, euphoria, &amp; relaxation! A proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash, delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke. *Effects are not claims and will vary by customer.

About this brand

नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness; exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun) NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract. “Melt with Us”

About this strain

Wedding Crasher

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Crasher, also known as "Wedding Crashers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher mixes the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish. 

