Submerge Hash Infused Pre-Roll 1g Wedding Krashers flower+hash
Submerge Infused Pre-roll | Hybrid | Hash Infused | 1 Gram | Nasha Pre-Rolls are a great way to receive the quality Nasha buzz, but on the go and still in a high quality flower. Submerge is a hybrid infused pre-roll to inspire creativity, contemplation, euphoria, & relaxation! A proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash, delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke. *Effects are not claims and will vary by customer.
NASHA
Wedding Crasher
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Wedding Crasher, also known as "Wedding Crashers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher mixes the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish.
