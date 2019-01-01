About this product
INDICA DOMINANT FLAVOR: Sweet banana fragrance with a musky fruit undertone. EFFECTS: The euphoric effects bubblegum adds are softened to mental clarity while the body enters into a relaxed, tranquil state. SUGGESTED MEDICAL USE: The combination of calming mental alertness and intense body high make the medicine ideal for treatment of daytime physical pain while the patient focuses on going about the day.
About this strain
Strawberry Banana
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Strawberry Banana is an indica developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.