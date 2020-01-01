 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Black Cherry OG Raw Oil Cartridge 0.5g
Black Cherry OG Raw Oil Cartridge 0.5g

by Natural State Medicinals

Natural State Medicinals Concentrates Cartridges Black Cherry OG Raw Oil Cartridge 0.5g

Black Cherry OG

Black Cherry OG

Black Cherry OG

Black Cherry OG is an indica strain bred by Grand Daddy Purple that combines Ken's OG with an unknown Granddaddy Purple hybrid. Dense buds take on an intense purple hue at the end of Black Cherry OG's maturation and develop a sweet aroma like fruity tea. Relaxing full-body effects take over, ridding you of pain and insomnia while lifting the mood.

Natural State Medicinals

