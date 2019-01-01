About this product
Rarely seen in WA market, if at all, since 2012. Our CEO sought this genotype out for years. With the help of our Master Grower he was able to find his perfect phenotype and we're excited to share it with you. Uplifting and happy. Laughter and movies. Great for impromptu dance parties and giggle fits. Rich citrusy lime like that of lemon-lime fountain drinks on the nose with a lime pie finish. Hails from Vancouver, BC.
About this strain
Thai Lights
Thai Lights is a sativa-dominant blend that crosses the uplifting effects of Thai sativas with the stable and robust Northern Lights. Originally bred by Dr. Atomic, Thai lights is a dynamic hybrid that boasts sweet earthy flavors and a cerebral buzz that accommodates social outings with an energetic rush of happiness. Medical patients applaud Thai Lights’ ability to combat depression and minimize the debilitating effects of migraine headaches.