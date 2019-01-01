 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Big Bud feminized seeds x5

Big Bud feminized seeds x5

by Nirvana® Shop

Write a review
Nirvana® Shop Cannabis Seeds Big Bud feminized seeds x5

$30.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

The Big Bud strain is back by popular demand and she is one of our oldest high yielding commercial strains. So now you’re already aware that you’re looking at one of the gnarliest and insatiable marijuana strains around. Big Bud seeds arrived with jaw dropping yields. This easy to grow predominantly indica strain produces massive buds with only a few leaves. She has an amazing flowering time from 8 to 9 weeks when growing indoors. She can yield 500 to 600 gr/m2 in SOG, which is about 25 ounces per square yard. She thrives in warm climates, but is resilient to almost anything. We created Big Bud by crossing Afghani and Skunk#1 which resulted in a compact plant with thick stalks and giant colas. You’ll never have to worry about the bright glare from your phones and computer keeping you awake ever again after smoking this strain. This cannabis cup winner rocks your body into jello and is perfect as a nightcap.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Big Bud

Big Bud

Developed in the USA before being brought to the Netherlands in the 1980s to survive the War on Drugs, Big Bud is a legend among growers for its high yields in the garden. Preserved to this day by Dutch breeder Sensi Seeds, this indica produces massive buds with very few leaves, unmatched by any other cannabis variety. With an earthy and spicy aroma, Big Bud delivers deeply relaxing full-body effects.

About this brand

Nirvana® Shop Logo
Nirvana's history can be traced way back to the end of the 1980s. At the time, Nirvana's founder Mau was working at Positronics, the legendary grow shop in Amsterdam. It was here that he attained the knowledge and inspiration to start his own cannabis seed business. In 1995 Nirvana was officially founded by Mau. From its origins as a cannabis seed specialist, Nirvana has grown into an innovative business concept. Its unique and original range of carefully crafted marijuana products serves to expand the usage of this extraordinary plant further than ever before. While continually improving and extending its range of first-rate cannabis seeds. With 25 years of expertise in breeding the finest marijuana seeds, you can expect one of the finest quality of seeds for the best prices around the globe.