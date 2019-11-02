 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Mandarin Cookies

Mandarin Cookies

by Northeast Alternatives

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Northeast Alternatives Cannabis Flower Mandarin Cookies

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Mandarin Cookies by Northeast Alternatives

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Chipdouglass420

This shit is fire. Approach with caution.

About this strain

Mandarin Cookies

Mandarin Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Sweet citrus and diesel flavors come together in this strain, a breeding project from Ethos in Colorado. Crossing Forum Cut Cookies with Mandarin Sunset, Mandarin Cookies’ tasty terpene profile has won multiple concentrate awards. The high is sedate and calming, making this strain a great choice for an after-dinner dessert with friends that doesn’t glue you to the couch.

About this brand

Northeast Alternatives Logo
Northeast Alternatives strives to produce and dispense the highest quality cannabis in the East.