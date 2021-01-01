Chemdawg
About this product
This hybrid strain has gained legendary status and is known far and wide for its surplus of epic crosses the strain has produced as well as its unknown origin and cryptic genetics. Chemdawg is recognizable by it’s sharp and pungent,diesel-like aroma. Not for the novice, this strain is known to be the source of potent strains such as Sour Diesel and OG Kush and is very powerful. With THC levels of 15-20%, you can expect to have a mind-bending experience as your body falls into a heavy state of relaxation.
About this brand
Northstar Cannabis
About this strain
Chemdawg
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
