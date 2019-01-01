Heavenly OG
by Northwest Cannabis SolutionsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Heavenly OG by Northwest Cannabis Solutions
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Heavenly OG
Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Heavenly OG is a cross of Tahoe OG and Face Off OG Bx1, resulting in a celebration of all things OG. Noted for its uplifting high, this is a great strain for a day in the mountains. Flavors are crisp and true to classic OG notes, while some phenos will produce a more flavorful smoke.
About this brand
Northwest Cannabis Solutions
Northwest Cannabis Solutions is one of the largest recreational marijuana producer/processors in Washington. We have built a huge, state of the art growing facility, a cutting edge extraction lab, and a world class edibles kitchen. NWCS is known for some of the highest quality products on the market: LEGENDS, PRIVATE RESERVE, MINI Budz, MAGIC KITCHEN edibles, EVERGREEN vape cartridges, EZ VAPE single use vape cartridges, GoldLine concentrates, THCaps infused capsules, with more products coming very soon. With over 150 employees, we are relentlessly devoted to growing, processing, and selling the best possible marijuana products in the state.