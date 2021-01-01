 Loading…

Indica

Jäger Sour Diesel Platinum Shatter 1g

by NW KIND

NW KIND Concentrates Solvent Jäger Sour Diesel Platinum Shatter 1g

About this product

INDICA 71.50% THC / 7.59% Terps Grown By Native Garden

About this brand

We know and love all the KIND aspects of the Northwest life, including marijuana flower and extracts. For the discerning user, our strains and extracts are for you. NW KIND is a collective of small, craft growers specializing in exceptional marijuana production and processing including flowers, extracts and apparel. Our label is only found on the finest, hand-selected end product grown and produced by a few choice gardens in the Northwest. Our small-batch, hands-on production model ensures a grower-plant relationship that, in the end, cultivates a superior product. We know our strains and nurture each plant through every step of the life-cycle, from seed to flower. No giant warehouses. No corporate sponsors. NW KIND is just a few fun-loving folks with a multitude of backgrounds and the knack to grow some of the Northwest’s KINDEST cannabis.

About this strain

Jager

Jager
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Jager is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing LA Confidential and Blue Dream. This strain produces full-body effects that are relaxing but not sedating. Jager tastes and smells like black licorice. This strain was named after the dark acloholic beverage from Germany. Jager is sometimes called JR, or JGR.

