G-Wagon RSO 1g
by verano
1 gram
$65.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids including rare molecules like CBDA, CBC, CBG, Terpinolene, Guaiol, Farnesene, THCV, and more. RAW CO2 FECO is unfiltered, containing naturally occurring Cannabis fats and lipids that aid the body’s absorption and help the experience last longer. Best absorbed under the tongue, with food, drink, topically, in capsule, or suppository. Deadhead OG 541 mg Total Cannabinoids 469.5 mg THC & 2.9 mg CBD 6.4% Terpenes Top 3: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, α-Bisabolol Deadhead OG: Chemdawg 91 (AKA Chemdawg, 91 Chemdog, and Chem 91) x SFV OG Kush (OG Kush x Afghani). This pheno leans towards gassy wood aromas with nutty pine taste. Bred by Cali Connection Seeds' master breeder Skunk VA in 2011. Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines Suggested serving size: .01mL (100 servings /container) Activation time: up to 2 hours For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
Deadhead OG is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog 91 with SFV OG Kush. This strain, sometimes simpy referred to as "Dead Head", is beloved by experienced cannabis consumers for its high potency and reliability to produce a long-lasting body high. The effects are cerebral, physically stimulating and mentally relaxing. Those who are new to cannabis or have a low THC tolerance should use caution with DeadHead OG. This strain pairs best with lazy activities, like watching TV or playing video games. Consumers say Deadhead OG tastes hearty, with notes of pine and earth. According to growers, this strain has an average flowering time of 63 days.
