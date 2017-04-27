About this product
Deadhead OG
541 mg Total Cannabinoids
469.5 mg THC & 2.9 mg CBD
6.4% Terpenes
Top 3: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, α-Bisabolol
Deadhead OG: Chemdawg 91 (AKA Chemdawg, 91 Chemdog, and Chem 91) x SFV OG Kush (OG Kush x Afghani). This pheno leans towards gassy wood aromas with nutty pine taste. Bred by Cali Connection Seeds' master breeder Skunk VA in 2011.
Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines
Suggested serving size: .01mL
(100 servings /container)
Activation time: up to 2 hours
For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
About this strain
Deadhead OG, also known as "Dead Head," "Deadhead OG Kush," and "Deadhead," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog 91 with SFV OG Kush. Deadhead OG, is beloved by experienced cannabis consumers for its high potency and reliability to produce a long-lasting body high. The effects are cerebral, physically stimulating and mentally relaxing. Those who are new to cannabis or have a low THC tolerance should use caution with DeadHead OG. This strain pairs best with lazy activities, like watching TV or playing video games. Consumers say Deadhead OG tastes hearty, with notes of pine and earth. According to growers, this strain has an average flowering time of 63 days.
Deadhead OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine.
Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com
Awards:
2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place
2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place
2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place
2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place