About this product

Full Spectrum, Strain Specific, Whole Plant, Raw CO2 Oil. OM FECO (Full Extract Cannabis Oil) has no additives, just the full-spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and fats. This pharmaceutical-grade extract is Alcohol-Free. It can be absorbed under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository. For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Wookies Grown by Indigo Gardens 512.7 mg Total Cannabinoids 421.2 mg THC & 1.6 mg CBD 14.23% Terpenes Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, Limonene, α-Bisabolol Lineage: The White x GSC, bred by GrowRu. Aroma is sweet honey and pungent gas. “We are extremely blessed to have the opportunity to grow the GrowRu cut of Wookies. Very few people have the real Wookies that Aaron bred.” - Indigo Gardens Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01 Dosage Lines Suggested serving size: .01mL (100 servings /container) Activation time: up to 2 hours *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children*