Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
The sativa-dominant hybrid Orange Haze by Green Devil Genetics combines a flavorful Orange Bud with the classic Haze. From Orange Bud, it inherits a sweet citrus flavor while Haze provides this hybrid with all of our favorite sativa effects: energy, focus, euphoria, and creativity. Orange Haze’s dense, sticky buds are threaded with fiery copper hairs, giving this strain an unmistakable appearance akin to its Orange Bud parent. Green Devil Genetics recommends a 64-day flowering time indoors, or a mid-October harvest for outdoor gardens.