  5. Sour Diesel Tincture 500mg 2oz
Sativa

Sour Diesel Tincture 500mg 2oz

by Peak Extracts

Peak Extracts Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Sour Diesel Tincture 500mg 2oz

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

Our color-coded packaging helps people navigate the edible experience – whether you’re a seasoned user or a novice looking to try cannabis for the first time. We balance predictability while honoring the diversity of the cannabis plant.Our founder’s journey with Crohn’s disease, medical research and the study of Traditional Chinese Medicine led her to a very special herb – Cannabis.