White Tahoe x GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)

by Phyre

About this strain

White Tahoe Cookies

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

White Tahoe Cookies is an indica-dominant strain created by Kush4Breakfast and distributed by Archive Seed Bank. This strain is a blend of The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut, and exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweeter, hashier notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.

Sexy. Sophisticated. Sustainable. These aren’t words you'd typically hear in the same sentence as “cannabis,” but then again, we aren’t your typical cannabis company. At Phyre, we believe that cannabis is classy. Sustainable is sexy. And combining the best of modern science with the timeless wisdom of nature? Now that’s what we call ultimate sophistication.