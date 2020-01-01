 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Colombian Gold Pre-Roll 1g

Colombian Gold Pre-Roll 1g

by Potent Planet

Potent Planet Cannabis Pre-rolls Colombian Gold Pre-Roll 1g

About this strain

Colombian Gold

Colombian Gold

Colombian Gold is a classic landrace sativa that originated in the Santa Marta mountains of Colombia. Its buds are fluffy and crystal-covered, radiating skunky, sweet notes of lemon and lime. This indigenous sativa parented the famous Skunk #1, a hybrid that has become a staple of cannabis breeding. The active, uplifting, and focused effects of Colombian Gold come without paranoia and anxiety, making this strain a great choice for novice consumers or those needing to stay productive while medicating. Colombian Gold may help patients ease muscle tension, pain, and other physical symptoms, but its stimulating and happy qualities could also be used for depression and ADD/ADHD.

