Sour Diesel Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by Prime Extractions

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

Made from the most unimaginable source material in the world, the Prime team works meticulously with elite breeders and mindful cultivators to create a paramount that renders a unique composition; an authentic flavor, appearance, aroma, and effect. Trendsetters, inventors; these are just a few of our pursuits to set our own president in the industry. Accompanied by creative strategies, we are constantly reinventing a surprising blend of textures, cake frostings, and pristine flavors.