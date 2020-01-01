Prime Extractions
Is this your brand?
Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.claim your brand
About Prime Extractions
Made from the most unimaginable source material in the world, the Prime team works meticulously with elite breeders and mindful cultivators to create a paramount that renders a unique composition; an authentic flavor, appearance, aroma, and effect. Trendsetters, inventors; these are just a few of our pursuits to set our own president in the industry. Accompanied by creative strategies, we are constantly reinventing a surprising blend of textures, cake frostings, and pristine flavors.