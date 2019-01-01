 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Prūf Cultivar

About this product

LSD has earned its place in our most core lineup of plants. It’s a maximal, high oil, terpene diverse plant that produces massive flowers speckled with variegated colors. We inherited this cutting from our old grower, and its history is a complete mystery, but its look, smell and most importantly, the effect is the stuff of legends. Primary terpene: Caryophyllene 7.66 Secondary terpene: Alpha-Pinene / Beta-Pinene 5.50 mg/g THC: 23.7-37.8% | CBD: <LOQ% Flavors: Lemon, Citrus, Fuel Effects: Euphoric, Creativity, Uplifting

About this strain

The LSD strain was bred by Barneys Farm, with a lineage from Mazar-I-Sharif and Skunk #1. It is a disease-resistant plant that does well in most growing conditions. The buds form in curved triangles, yielding approximately 600 grams per square meter. Flowering time is approximately 8-9 weeks. This strain is popular for its vivid euphoric experience and powerful body buzz.

About this brand

Prūf Cultivar
Prūf Cultivar uses cutting-edge cannabis cultivation technology, led by an expert team passionate about strain maintenance to preserve an essential human element in the process. Each of our strains is thoughtfully chosen to accentuate flavors and deliver a unique experience. We combine high-tech facilities with high-touch methods to overturn conventions and establish an elevated vision for the cannabis industry.