LSD has earned its place in our most core lineup of plants. It’s a maximal, high oil, terpene diverse plant that produces massive flowers speckled with variegated colors. We inherited this cutting from our old grower, and its history is a complete mystery, but its look, smell and most importantly, the effect is the stuff of legends. Primary terpene: Caryophyllene 7.66 Secondary terpene: Alpha-Pinene / Beta-Pinene 5.50 mg/g THC: 23.7-37.8% | CBD: <LOQ% Flavors: Lemon, Citrus, Fuel Effects: Euphoric, Creativity, Uplifting
- Terpinolene
- Pinene
- Myrcene
The LSD strain was bred by Barneys Farm, with a lineage from Mazar-I-Sharif and Skunk #1. It is a disease-resistant plant that does well in most growing conditions. The buds form in curved triangles, yielding approximately 600 grams per square meter. Flowering time is approximately 8-9 weeks. This strain is popular for its vivid euphoric experience and powerful body buzz.