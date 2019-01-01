About this product
Platinum OG Kush has won numerous contests for good reason, it is a next-generation expression of the one and only Kush plant - arguably the most famous (and infamous!) plant. There is a lot of love for the “dirt in the mouth” oily funk of this plant. Notes of pine underlay the limonene / myrcene punch, giving it subtle structure and complexity. Primary terpene: Limonene 5.70 Secondary terpene: Myrcene 5.60 mg/g THC: 19.0-20.0% | CBD: <LOQ% Flavors: Fuel, Funk, Sweet Effects: Relaxing, Sedative, Uplifting
Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.