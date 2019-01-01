 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Platinum OG Kush

by Prūf Cultivar

Platinum OG Kush

Platinum OG Kush has won numerous contests for good reason, it is a next-generation expression of the one and only Kush plant - arguably the most famous (and infamous!) plant. There is a lot of love for the “dirt in the mouth” oily funk of this plant. Notes of pine underlay the limonene / myrcene punch, giving it subtle structure and complexity. Primary terpene: Limonene 5.70 Secondary terpene: Myrcene 5.60 mg/g THC: 19.0-20.0% | CBD: <LOQ% Flavors: Fuel, Funk, Sweet Effects: Relaxing, Sedative, Uplifting

About this strain

Platinum OG

Platinum OG
Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.

About this brand

Prūf Cultivar uses cutting-edge cannabis cultivation technology, led by an expert team passionate about strain maintenance to preserve an essential human element in the process. Each of our strains is thoughtfully chosen to accentuate flavors and deliver a unique experience. We combine high-tech facilities with high-touch methods to overturn conventions and establish an elevated vision for the cannabis industry.