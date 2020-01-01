 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Zkittlez Cartridge 1g

by PurePressure

Write a review
PurePressure Concentrates Cartridges Zkittlez Cartridge 1g

About this strain

Zkittlez

Zkittlez
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Linalool

Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored strain bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

No matter what you're looking for, PurePressure has premium solventless processing products to support any operation, big or small. Our rosin presses have legendary reputations for reliability, precision, and control. Make sure to check out the Pikes Peak and Longs Peak rosin presses, which are the top choice of professional solventless extractors across the world. The Helix and Helix Pro are perfect for any at home grower or rosin pressing enthusiast who is looking for an elite rosin press machine in a smaller form factor. No matter what rosin press you have, PurePressure also offers our own line of USA-made rosin filter bags, parchment, pre-press molds, and every type of processing accessory you could ever need. Looking to make bubble or ice water hash? We're one Harvest Right's premier distributors for freeze dryers and also sell every kind of bubble hash making or trichome sifting equipment you could ever need. We've always got you covered with our legendary customer service! Did you know PurePressure also offers turnkey solventless extraction laboratory consulting? From entire lab build outs to specialized modern extraction techniques, we offer it all. Make sure to contact us to see how we can help improve the profitability of your solventless lab! Customer service is our first priority before and after a sale, so don't hesitate to contact us with any questions you have about our products or material processing techniques. We're proud of our 99% 5-star review rate, so make sure to see what other customers are saying about our equipment.