Indica

Pure Dabbable - Zkittlez

by Pure Vape

Pure Vape Concentrates Ingestible Pure Dabbable - Zkittlez

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Pure® Dabbables is a potent concentration of activated THC made from Premium cannabis strains. Pure® oil is extracted and purified then blended with our unique terpene profiles to create a fully edible and ready to smoke product. You can now enjoy 1000mg of all natural Pure® oil. Dab it, eat it, roll it up and enjoy it!

About this brand

Pure Vape Logo
At Pure Vape, we produce clean, 100% natural cannabis oil that is safely extracted with state-of-the-art CO2 machinery. To maintain consistency and the highest standards in purity, every batch is lab tested before and after extraction. Find a variety of our products from concentrates, to vapes, to cartridges.

About this strain

Zkittlez

Zkittlez
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Limonene

Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored strain bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

