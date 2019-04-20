 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Hazy Sap Live Resin Cartridge .5g

Hazy Sap Live Resin Cartridge .5g

by Raw Garden

4.52
Raw Garden Concentrates Cartridges Hazy Sap Live Resin Cartridge .5g

About this product

Hazy Sap 0.5g Cartridge Chem Haze x Citrus Sap Sativa Dominant Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.

2 customer reviews

4.52

Sonomacoma

This is one of my favorite. Strong body buzz,positive,uplifting,smiley,relaxed. Top shelf! .

DecoyMike

This cart is very strong but, it doesn't last as long as other brands .5 in this lasts half as long as .5 in select

About this strain

Citrus Sap

Citrus Sap
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

From Crockett Family Farms and DNA Genetics, Citrus Sap is a hybrid cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Tangie. Growers can expect high yields, heavy resin production, and a sweet mandarin orange aroma, as well as a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. Its flowering time averages between 65 to 70 days.

About this brand

Raw Garden creates clean and accessible cannabis products for the masses. We merge our expertise in farming and biotechnology to produce superior flowers in one of the world’s premiere agricultural regions. Our team consists of multi-generational farmers, nerdy scientists, and heady enthusiasts all devoted to organic farming and bringing clean cannabis to everyone. We are your trusted single source flower.