Sonomacoma
on April 20th, 2019
This is one of my favorite. Strong body buzz,positive,uplifting,smiley,relaxed. Top shelf! .
Hazy Sap 0.5g Cartridge Chem Haze x Citrus Sap Sativa Dominant Hybrid Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
on March 28th, 2019
This cart is very strong but, it doesn't last as long as other brands .5 in this lasts half as long as .5 in select
From Crockett Family Farms and DNA Genetics, Citrus Sap is a hybrid cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Tangie. Growers can expect high yields, heavy resin production, and a sweet mandarin orange aroma, as well as a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. Its flowering time averages between 65 to 70 days.